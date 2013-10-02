Jellyfish have been on Earth since long before the dinosaurs. They aren't really fish, they’re cnidarians.

They release larvae that attach to the ocean floor. The larvae grow into polyps that look more like plants than animals. Those polyps grow buds which detach to become adult jellyfish.

The trouble is, scientists have been finding swarms of jellyfish, called blooms, all over the world.

Created: Oct 2, 2013

