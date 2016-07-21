Four symmetry packs for the price of three - Spring and St Patrick's Day, Summer, Fall and Thanksgiving and Winter. Each pack contains 18 complete the picture symmetry activities - 3 versions of each of 6 designs for differentiation - perfect for math centers, morning work or fast finishers.
Each picture comes in three levels of difficulty for differentiation in the classroom. A half picture - the student completes the other half and then colors symmetrically. A partially completed picture (completed on the left plus an outline on the right) providing some guidance in symmetrical drawing - the student completes and then colors symmetrically. A complete picture - the student just colors each side symmetrically.
Resources included (4)
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 21, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
French Farm Animal Puzzles - les animaux de la ferme
- (0)
- $3.00
Christmas Multiplication Scavenger Hunt - math around the room
- (0)
- $3.00
German Christmas Weihnachten Numbers Zahlen Count and Clip Cards
- (0)
- $3.00
Popular paid resources
Key Stage 1 Maths Assessment Easter Egg Hunt BUNDLE
- 6 Resources
- $7.04
Year 2 Interactive Advent Calendar Bundle
- 4 Resources
- $8.44
Pi Dingbats - An Ideal Fun Resource for Pi Day (14th March)
- (2)
- $4.23
New resources
Santa Transformations GCSE
- (1)
- FREE
Poppy Art – ANZAC Day, Remembrance Day, Memorial Day, Armistice Day, etc (Design C)
- (1)
- $3.52
Poppy Art – ANZAC Day, Remembrance Day, Memorial Day, Armistice Day, etc (Design B)
- (1)
- $3.52
Updated resources
Easter Maths PowerPoint Quiz Year 5/6
- (1)
- 20% off$7.04$5.63
Go on Throw a Pi Day Party! (March 14th) - Here's Some Pi Day Decorations To Make
- (0)
- FREE
Pi Dingbats - An Ideal Fun Resource for Pi Day (14th March)
- (2)
- $4.23