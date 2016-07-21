Four symmetry packs for the price of three - Spring and St Patrick's Day, Summer, Fall and Thanksgiving and Winter. Each pack contains 18 complete the picture symmetry activities - 3 versions of each of 6 designs for differentiation - perfect for math centers, morning work or fast finishers.



Each picture comes in three levels of difficulty for differentiation in the classroom. A half picture - the student completes the other half and then colors symmetrically. A partially completed picture (completed on the left plus an outline on the right) providing some guidance in symmetrical drawing - the student completes and then colors symmetrically. A complete picture - the student just colors each side symmetrically.