Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 0 times
Viewed 261 times
'I want to go back home to our village Ankhel.'
Abdallah, 12, and his family regularly walk to the outskirts of Za'atari camp to a small hill where they can pick up Syrian phone signal. Everyone wants to know - is it safe to come home?
Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 0 times
Viewed 261 times
Other resources by this author
UNHCR
Refugee Dilemma posters
These striking images form part of UNHCR's &'Dilemmas&'; campaign, asking the viewer 'what would you do?&' in some of the extremely difficult situa...
- (1)
- FREE
UNHCR
Refugee Crisis in Darfur Lesson Plan & Handouts
Use these resources frmo USA for UNHCR to teach pupils about refugees: The United States Association for UNHCR (USA for UNHCR) supports the UN Refu...
- (0)
- FREE
UNHCR
UNHCR High School Lesson Plans & Handouts
Use these resources from USA for UNHCR to teach pupils about refugees: The United States Association for UNHCR (USA for UNHCR) supports the UN Refu...
- (1)
- FREE
Popular paid resources
TES PICKS
EC_Resources
Self Esteem PSHE
Self Esteem/Identity PSHE or Tutor Time Resources. 1 hour PP, worksheets, clips, well differentiated, KS3/ KS4. These resources have been designed ...
- (22)
- $4.23
EC_Resources
Resilience (PSHE or Tutor Time)
PSHE resources: 1 hour PP, worksheets, clips, well differentiated, KS3/ KS4. These resources have been designed to be engaging, detailed and easy t...
- (19)
- $4.23
BUNDLE
EC_Resources
Body Image Bundle
Five hours of PSHE , Digital Citizenship or Tutor Time sessions with a focus on Body Image. This pack focuses on media influence, male and female b...
- 5 Resources
- $6.90
New resources
joecauldwell
Current Affairs Form Time Activity - YouTube Controversy
An engaging current affairs activity with videos, questions and a debate. New topical activity uploaded weekly! Please email me at josephcauldwell@...
- (1)
- FREE
lflackelliott
Remembrance day
Thanks to Chris Saunders for this presentation that I have adapted for my LD learners. To tell them about remembrance day and the importance of the...
- (1)
- FREE
learningisawesomewithmrsalinas
The Karate Kid Movie Quiz, Lesson Plan, and Research Project
A lesson plan and research project based on The Karate Kid (2010) starring Jackie Chan and Jaden Smith with 28 multiple choice questions, 6 essay q...
- (1)
- $7.00
Updated resources
TES PICKS
MariangelC
Unit of work: Children and teenagers' rights and responsibilities
The topic of this unit is Children and teenagers’ rights. The main objective is to foster students’ critical and creative thinking to solve a probl...
- (1)
- $6.00
MariangelC
Class discussion about Human Rights
In this lesson plan you will find the steps to introduce your students to the topic of Human Rights in an interactive way through videos, small gro...
- (0)
- $6.00
MariangelC
Class discussion about Human Rights
In this lesson plan you will find the steps to introduce your students to the topic of Human Rights in an interactive way through videos, small gro...
- (0)
- $8.45