'I want to go back home to our village Ankhel.'

Abdallah, 12, and his family regularly walk to the outskirts of Za'atari camp to a small hill where they can pick up Syrian phone signal. Everyone wants to know - is it safe to come home?

Free

Go to filesSave for later

Video

About this resource

Info

Created: Dec 11, 2013

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Report a problem

Categories & Grades