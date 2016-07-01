Systems of Equations: Inquiry, Notes, Practice, and project bundle is a bundle of systems of equations related notes, inquiry activity, different ways to practice and projects.
Included in this bundle:
- Systems of Equations: Inquiry Activity
- Solve Systems of Equations: Interactive Notebook Foldable 8.EE.C.8.b., REI.C.6.
- Systems of Equations: Graphing notes and practice
- Solve Systems of Equations: Practice and Review (CCSS.8.EE.C.8b.)
- Solve Systems of Equations Word Problems: Practice and Review (CCSS.8.EE.C.8c.)
- Solve Systems of Equations: 3 Variables Practice/Review (8.EE.C.8.b., REI.C.6.)
- Solve Systems of Equations: Build a paper chain
- Systems of Equations: Math Detective Practice and Review
- Systems of Equations: Ice Cream Parlor Project
- Linear Equations and Systems of Equations: Cost of College Mini-Project
A great addition to your Algebra and Algebra 2 study. .
What customers say about products included in this bundle:
- "Excellent resource and activities." - Systems of Equations, Inquiry
- "Excellent! I'll be using this for my students' INBs along with your inquiry activity, thank you for making my life easier" - Systems of Equations Notes and Practice
- "Big hit with my students!" - Systems of Equations Practice Activity
-"this is an awesome way to get students thinking about college! Love it" - Systems of Equations Cost of College Mini-Project
This purchase is for one teacher only.
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 1, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school.
