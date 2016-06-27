Systems of Equations Math Detective Practice and Review is a mixed review to practice two variable systems of equations using substitution and elimination methods. Students follow clues, solve systems of equations problems, to solve the mystery.
Great to use with Systems of Equations Interactive Notebook Guided Notes and Practice and with Systems of Equations Practice activity for more practice.
Also available as part of Systems of Equations: Teacher Resource Bundle of Notes Practice, and Projects
If you like the math detectives, find more math detective, quests and adventures here.
This purchase is for one teacher only. This resource is not to be shared with colleagues or used by an entire grade level, school, or district without purchasing the proper number of licenses. If you are interested in a site license, please contact me for a quote at docrunning@kulikuli.net. This resource may not be uploaded to the internet in any form, including classroom/personal websites or network drives.
About this resource
Info
Created: Jun 27, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Get this resource as part of a bundle and save up to 28%
Other resources by this author
Trigonometric Functions Color Coded Interactive Notebook Graphic Organizers
- (1)
- $4.25
Functions and Graphs Unit 1 for Precalculus
- 12 Resources
- $42.00
Solve Absolute Value Equations Math Detective Activity for Google Drive
- (1)
- $4.50
Popular paid resources
Coordinate Battleships Game (Differentiated)
- (79)
- $4.93
2017 KS2 SATs Revision Ultimate 3-in-1 Maths Organiser
- (23)
- $23.95
Transformation of graphs
- (21)
- $1.41
New resources
Factorising, Completing the Square, Quadratic Formula Card Sort
- (1)
- FREE
KS3 KS4 Christmas Theme Maths relay
- (1)
- FREE
Exit Ticket - Simplifying and Substitution
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
GCSE 9-1 Exam Question Practice (Simultaneous Equations)
- (9)
- FREE
GCSE 9-1 Exam Question Practice (Advanced Formulae)
- (4)
- FREE
GCSE 9-1 Exam Question Practice (Direct and Inverse Proportion)
- (9)
- FREE