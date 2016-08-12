Systems of Equations Practice and Review is a fun way to engage students in practice and review of Systems of Equations. One set of cards has two systems of equations to solve, the other set of cards has solutions to match. Students match the cards through games or math center activities. Answer key, interactive notebook-sized cards and large cards, and suggested uses included. This activity practices HSA.REI.C.6.



My students' personal favorite is a scavenger hunt. What a great way to work with systems of equations?



You can read about how I have used these cards in a two-part series on the blog .



Multiple ways to use:

- Set up at a math-center

- Host a scavenger hunt

- Play a whole class game

- Play the classic game of concentration

- Individual student practice and review



A great addition to your Algebra and Algebra II review and practice.





Included in this ready to use set of cards:

- Teacher directions for multiple ways to use

- 12 word problem cards and 12 matching solution cards

- A student answer sheet

- A complete answer key



Or this set is also available as part of a $$$ Saving bundle of 5 Algebra matching sets that includes:



- Pre-Algebra: Simplifying Expressions using distributive property

- Algebra: Graphing Inequalities Matching and Scavenger Hunt

- Algebra: Linear Equation Graphing Matching Game (practice and review)

- System of Equations: Matching cards for review and practice

- Algebra: Pythagorean Matching and More Practice and Review





This purchase is for one teacher only. This resource is not to be shared with colleagues or used by an entire grade level, school, or district without purchasing the proper number of licenses. If you are interested in a site license, please contact me for a quote at docrunning@kulikuli.net. This resource may not be uploaded to the internet in any form, including classroom/personal websites or network drives.