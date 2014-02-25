In this video from Hip Hughes History we cover the basics about one of the weirdest election the U.S. ever had. Four candidates, a lazy incumbent, a relative newcomer, an old Socialist and a pissed off Teddy Roosevelt. And for the record TAFT was not Teddy's Vice President, he was his Secretary of War (Thanks Hayden Gordon)

Free

Go to filesSave for later

About this resource

Info

Created: Feb 25, 2014

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Report a problem

Categories & Grades