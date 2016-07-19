Tangrams: Totally Tangrams #4 – A fun winter challenge in math centers, for homework, or in group activities! This tangram packet is all you need for a fun and challenging (and differentiated!) geometry activity in your classroom!



Bundle up indoors with 10 fun tangram games that follow a ABCB rhyme scheme story of winter wonderland fun! Solve puzzles about getting ready to go outside, discovering a magical winter wonderland, and then heading back inside to warm up! Each puzzle has four lines of the poem to get into the winter spirit as you solve the challenging puzzles.



What you’ll get:



Regular Puzzles

• 10 fun puzzles: Winter Coat, Boot, Evergreen Tree, Snowflake, Sleigh, Penguin, Polar Bear, Child on Sled (1), Child on Sled (2), and Hot Chocolate (Mmm!)

• "Make Your Own" Page—print this page and have students create a puzzle of their favorite winter activity, snow-loving animal, or anything else they can imagine! Students can then trace the main outline of their puzzles and have other students solve them!

• Choose between color and black and white! (Psst! Want to print a few for a fun holiday game to reuse over and over again? Print the color puzzles, laminate them, and use them each December in math stations, holiday parties, and more!)



Guided Puzzles for Differentiation

• The same 10 great puzzles, but with the shape outlines provided. This is great for differentiation or for younger students!

• "Make Your Own" Page—print this page and have students create a puzzle of whatever they can imagine up this winter! Students can then trace the main outline of their puzzles and have other students solve them!

• Choose between color and black and white!



Tangram Pieces for Cutting Out!

Color, Black, Outlined, or B/W Snowflakes!

(Please note that since the sizes of tangram sets teachers and parents may have will vary, the puzzles were not designed according to the dimensions of a particular physical set—the provided pieces to print and cut will fit perfectly. Just print, cut, and solve!)



Answer Key

Use the all-on-one-page answer key for quick checking, or use the full-size answers for students to check their own puzzles (without seeing the answers to the others!).



Files are provided as multipage PDFs for easy full-packet printing and also as individual pages if you’re looking to quickly print just a puzzle or two!



Have fun!

– Glue & Ink

glueandink.com



COPYRIGHT:

Product is for personal use only and is not to be redistributed. This means that you are free to use this product personal use—in the classroom (or at home!) but not for commercial use.