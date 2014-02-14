In this video by the Zoological Society of London we find out why a tickle on a Tapir's rear is all it takes to get them to fall asleep. Keepers can then carry out important work such as taking blood samples. This is called 'conditioning' and helps reduce stress amongst the tapirs.

