If you are viewing this product, then you probably already know of the usefulness and versatility of task cards. They work great for centers, partner activities, assessment, and general review. Kids love them because they can move around and work at their own pace, too.



I designed this set of 16 task cards with various examples of word problems using variables which need to be matched to their expression. To make the problems appropriately challenging, each variable has 4 similar expressions, one for each operation. For example:



(2p), (p + 2), (p - 2), and (p ÷ 2)



Students should find the matching expression on the answer document and place the code letter on the word problem task card in the correct answer box.



This task card set is unique because it has a coded message answer document that allows you to check the student’s work very quickly! I created this like the 4 x 4 crossword puzzles that I love in USA Today. As students answer each problem, the answer to the clue is revealed in by eight four-letter words spelled horizontally and vertically.



I designed this set of task cards as a companion set to my 4th Grade Task Cards for Solving Word Problems Using Algebraic Equations - Common Core Standards: 4.OA.A.1 and 4.OA.A.2