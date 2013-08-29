Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 0 times
Viewed 251 times
How Teachers Collaborate Online and in School
Here's how to teach lean, make supplies last, and not short-change your kids.
Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 0 times
Viewed 251 times
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 29, 2013
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Categories & Grades
Other resources by this author
Edutopia
Providing Students with Critical Thinking Skills
Provide students with the critical-thinking skills required to succeed at university - and the confidence to use them.
- (1)
- FREE
Edutopia
Teaching Critical Thinking
Setting up 'fishbowl' classroom configurations, assigning student roles, and other techniques for facilitating successful Socratic discussions.
- (1)
- FREE
Edutopia
Social, Emotional, and Academic Learning
The Neuroscience of Social, Emotional, and Academic LearningResearch on how social and emotional learning can affect the brain.
- (0)
- FREE
Popular paid resources
rmcgill
The 5 Minute Lesson Plan by @TeacherToolkit
*Updated January 2018* - with 1-hour webinar tutorial to guide new users. Designed to reduce planning time and focus on key learning phases within ...
- (267)
- $5.62
MariangelC
Evaluation of L2 coursebooks
In this workbook, you will find two frameworks based on ELT research to evaluate second language coursebooks. You can choose one framework and foll...
- (0)
- $11.27
MariangelC
Evaluation of L2 coursebooks
In this workbook, you will find two frameworks based on SLA research to evaluate second language coursebooks. You can choose one framework and foll...
- (0)
- $8.00
New resources
MagicalEYFS
Simple In the Moment Planning Sheet
Similar to a child interest sheet here is an in the moment planning sheet to be stuck on your classroom wall and filled in each week. Great for cap...
- (1)
- FREE
MutantMaths
🌳Word Roots 🌳Etymology for Improving Understanding & Cross-Curricular Links
Guidance for teachers to start using word roots to help students to understand technical words, to make links between different words/subjects, and...
- (1)
- FREE
godwin86
Education & Capitalism - Sociology of Education L5/20 [ WJEC EDUQAS GCSE Sociology ] Gintis Bowles
Professionally designed for the new EDUQAS / WJEC Sociology GCSE specification (9-1) taught from September 2017. AQA equivalents are also available...
- (1)
- $7.03
Updated resources
MariangelC
Evaluation of L2 coursebooks
In this workbook, you will find two frameworks based on ELT research to evaluate second language coursebooks. You can choose one framework and foll...
- (0)
- $11.27
MariangelC
Evaluation of L2 coursebooks
In this workbook, you will find two frameworks based on SLA research to evaluate second language coursebooks. You can choose one framework and foll...
- (0)
- $8.00
Teachers TV
Teachers TV: Exploring personalised learning
Mike Baker and Sheena McDonald explore what personalised learning really means, and how it will affect teachers and students in schools. Shadow sch...
- (2)
- FREE