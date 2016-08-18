“Teaching Emotions with Freezy the Snowman” is a set of 12 winter activities for grades 3 and 4 ESL students. The students can practice vocabulary words, play games, and write short sentences or a simple text. Includes the following activities:

Vocabulary List
2 Word Search Puzzles (with answers)
2 Activities Match the Picture with the Words (with answers)
Picture Crossword (with answers)
Dictation A (3 variations with answers)
Dictation B (3 variations with answers)
Cloze Activity (with answers)
Flashcards (3 sizes available with or without the words)
Oral Interaction Game: Find a Snowman
Oral Interaction Game: Matching Game
Complete the Sentences
Reading, Draw and Write (with answers)

All clipart is created by EasyBreezyESL

***Canadian Spelling

