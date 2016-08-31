Team America- World Police? Enhanced Interrogation - Is it morally right? is it legal? Lesson Plan

includes Worksheets , activities, and powerpoint

AIM(s)/ Objectives:
1. Evaluate whether or not America has overstepped its boundaries according to the Geneva Convention and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights created in 1945 through enhanced interrogation and the murder of Osama Bin Laden
2. Decide whether or not such actions are justified in order to take action against terrorism.

