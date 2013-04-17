Free
This engaging activity makes students aware of the positives that modern communication systems give to society, and asks them to make decisions about the use of these systems for social, economic and environmental purposes.
The activity sheet includes teacher notes, guidance, useful web links, and links (where appropriate) to the national curriculum in each of the four devolved UK nations; England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales.
To view the related documents for this activity please visit the website.
Created: Apr 17, 2013
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
