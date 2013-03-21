This link is to the Teignbridge council's resources which include excellent videos about recycling and waste. They are ideally suited to KS2, but are also suitable for KS1. Teachertube is accessible at many primary schools and not blocked like other sites, such as youtube.

Free

Go to filesSave for later

Files (1)

About this resource

Info

Created: Mar 21, 2013

Updated: Mar 24, 2013

Report a problem

Categories & Grades