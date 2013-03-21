Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 0 times
Viewed 691 times
This link is to the Teignbridge council's resources which include excellent videos about recycling and waste. They are ideally suited to KS2, but are also suitable for KS1. Teachertube is accessible at many primary schools and not blocked like other sites, such as youtube.
Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 0 times
Viewed 691 times
Files included (1)
About this resource
Info
Created: Mar 21, 2013
Updated: Mar 24, 2013
Other resources by this author
ProfessorYaffel
Personification within Leon and the Place Between
Leon and the Place Between, written by Angela McAllister and illustrated by Grahame Baker-Smith, is a fabulous story book which has the potential t...
- (3)
- FREE
ProfessorYaffel
Building Learning Power learning Muscles posters
I gratefully found the resource on TES made by MagisterArtium and have simply added full size A4 posters for the learning muscles/habits/dispositions.
- (3)
- FREE
ProfessorYaffel
Tarsia near doubles and halves of multiples of 10
Use this file with the Tarsia Formulator (download from the site below) http://www.mmlsoft.com/index.php?option=com_content&task=viewéid=4éItemid=5...
- (2)
- FREE
Popular paid resources
BUNDLE
TheArtyTeacher
Multiple Choice Answer Sheet Bundle
Four multiple choice answer sheets, for 10, 12, 20 or 40 answers. Ideal to familiarise your students ready for entrance examinations.
- 3 Resources
- $7.03
TheArtyTeacher
Multiple Choice Answer Sheet - 12 Answers
A super useful multiple choice answer sheet with spaces for 12 answers. For even great value, buy this as part of my multiple choice answer sheet b...
- (0)
- $4.23
BUNDLE
Headway_Learning
A term's comrehension pack (A)
A non-fiction, term's worth, bundle that covers real new stories. There is a focus on Spiritual, Moral, Social and Cultural (SMSC) themes which are...
- 12 Resources
- $16.90
New resources
passengersgoldsmithandbevan
What Does a Tree Experience During its Life?
This cross curricular topic web explores the environmental, social and political changes occurring around a tree during its life. It contains lesso...
- (3)
- FREE
RSPCA
School Grounds 2: Animal-friendly school grounds
This exercise helps pupils to think about what wildlife needs and how they can make their school grounds more wildlife-friendly. Follow this lesson...
- (1)
- FREE
RSPCA
School Grounds 3: Priorities for improvement
In this lesson, pupils draw up plans to improve their school grounds and work out the costs to make these changes. Ideally, they will have complete...
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
WoodGreenCharity
School sessions for Primary Schools
View the Wood Green schools sessions menu to see the full range of sessions we offer - let us come and visit your school to deliver our fun, intera...
- (0)
- FREE
TheArtyTeacher
Multiple Choice Answer Sheet - 12 Answers
A super useful multiple choice answer sheet with spaces for 12 answers. For even great value, buy this as part of my multiple choice answer sheet b...
- (0)
- $4.23
BUNDLE
TheArtyTeacher
Multiple Choice Answer Sheet Bundle
Four multiple choice answer sheets, for 10, 12, 20 or 40 answers. Ideal to familiarise your students ready for entrance examinations.
- 3 Resources
- $7.03