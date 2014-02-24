Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 0 times
Viewed 138 times
In this video from Hip Hughes History we take ten minutes to look at the life, career and ideas of former US president Andrew Jackson.
Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 0 times
Viewed 138 times
About this resource
Info
Created: Feb 24, 2014
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Categories & Grades
Other resources by this author
HipHughes
The Kennedy Assassination
Hiphughes lays out his top five questions about the JFK assassination. While not a conspiracy nut, the JFK assassination leaves a lot of room for d...
- (5)
- FREE
HipHughes
The New Deal for Dummies: FDR's Alphabet Agencies
Grab a spoon and get ready to eat some tasty FDR New Deal soup as HipHughes hop scotches his way through ten alphabet soup policies, court packing,...
- (2)
- FREE
TES PICKS
HipHughes
The Ukraine Protest Explained in 3 Minutes
You've probably seen the live coverage and footage of the fires and protesters clashing with police in the Maidan Independence Square. Here&'s a br...
- (1)
- FREE
Popular paid resources
Little_Tots_Learning
3rd Grade Language Arts, Grammar, Math, Social Studies, and Science BUNDLE
3rd Grade Language Arts, Grammar, Math, Social Studies, and Science BUNDLE. Save with a Bundle! Have we taught our students/child everything we nee...
- (0)
- $11.00
BUNDLE
EC_Resources
Citizenship: Government
Different Types of Government Bundle. Made for KS4 but easily adapted. Suitable for Citizenship drop down days, Citizenship lessons (each lesson is...
- 5 Resources
- $6.90
YvonneCrawford
Alexander Hamilton
Alexander Hamilton, This Man’s Life is a booklet that focuses on how a famous person is living in their lifetime. This particular book tracks the l...
- (0)
- $5.50
New resources
nnsm2
Martin Luther King in the UK: complete resource pack for work unit and assemblies over KS2,3 & 4
Inspired by Martin Luther King’s historic and poignant final trip to the UK in 1967, this free resource pack explores the legacy of Dr King and the...
- (1)
- FREE
emart
Politics A level unit 3c revision
Revision for all of unit 3C. With synoptic links and 2016/17 examples throughout
- (1)
- $2.82
spoiledteacher
13th Discussion Questions PLUS Film Viewing Guide - Ava Duvernay - Netflix Movie
Find Ave Duvernay's Film, 13th, on Netflix. In this documentary, scholars, politicians, and activists analyze the criminalization of African-Americ...
- (1)
- $2.00
Updated resources
Little_Tots_Learning
3rd Grade Language Arts, Grammar, Math, Social Studies, and Science BUNDLE
3rd Grade Language Arts, Grammar, Math, Social Studies, and Science BUNDLE. Save with a Bundle! Have we taught our students/child everything we nee...
- (0)
- $11.00
learningisapassion
U.S. Government: Forms of Government in the Real World Student Activity
In this Government class activity your students will learn about the different forms of government and how they can be classified (direct/represent...
- (0)
- $4.00
learningisapassion
21 Economics Videos with Worksheets! ~Student Activities~
This Economic video collection contains 21 (I recently added 3) public access video links (QR Codes and web addresses provided) and corresponding w...
- (0)
- $4.00