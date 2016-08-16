Help students understand the concept of tener que + infinitive with this interactive activity. Each slide has the informal command for an action and the tener que + infinitive sentence, plus a picture for words students don't know. I have included a PDF, powerpoint version, and editable Google Drive version.
Call up a student and secretly explain that you will first tell him/her to do something and s/he should say no. Then you will pretend to get mad and tell him/her again and s/he should still say no. Finally, you will hit the desk for emphasis and tell him/her that she has to do it and s/he should act out what you have said.
My students love this activity and always want to do more when it's over!
