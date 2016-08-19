Territories open to Slavery: 1820-1854
Missouri Compromise, The Compromise of 1850, Kansas Nebraska Act



Background:
Between 1820 and 1854, three compromises changed the territories that were open to slavery
Task:
Look at the maps and answer the following Questions

$3.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • Territories-open-to-Slavery.docx

About this resource

Info

Created: Aug 19, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Worksheet

docx, 172 KB

Territories-open-to-Slavery

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades