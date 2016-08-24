"'Cause he was Lord of the Lightning,
Though "socially fright'ning",
But never out to sell."
-Edison's Medicine by Tesla
If you're eager and ready to give your students an opportunity to actively engage in the literary process, look no further than Wake Up Sunshine's Tesla's Attic - Literary Circles! This guide was made in honor of our visiting Author in April, Neal Shusterman. Students will enjoy the process of leading the novel's discussion and comprehension through student led meetings. As an educator, you'll be pleased to see how if given the chance, your students can truly engage in the literary process on their own and gain a vast understanding of the novel's structure simply by conducting literary circles. This affordable literary guide will allow you to set up the process and then sit back and watch as your students flourish.
Included in the guide →
Page 3: Terms of Use
Pages 4 – 5: Core Standards Met
Page 6: Explanation of Literary Circles
Page 7: Literary Circles in Action (Videos)
Page 8: Discussion Director Poster
Page 9: Discussion Director Template
Page 10: Discussion Director Student Example
Page 11: Passage Master Poster
Page 12: Passage Master Template
Page 13: Passage Master Student Example
Page 14: Illustrator Poster
Page 15: Illustrator Template
Page 16: Illustrator Student Example
Page 17: Connector Poster
Page 18: Connector Template
Page 19: Connector Student Example
Page 20: Vocabulary Master Poster
Page 21: Vocabulary Master Template
Page 22: Vocabulary Master Student Example
Page 23: Chapters 1 – 3 Quiz
Page 24: Chapters 4 - 5 Quiz
Page 25: Chapters 6 - 7 Quiz
Page 26: Chapters 8 - 9 Quiz
Page 27: Chapters 10 – 11 Quiz
Page 28: Chapters 12 – 13 Quiz
Page 29: Chapters 14 - 15 Quiz
Page 30: Chapters 16 – 17 Quiz
Page 31: Chapters 18 – 19 Quiz
Page 32: Chapters 20 - 21 Quiz
Pages 33 - 34: Chapters 22 - 23 Claim Quiz
Pages 35 - 36: Chapters 24 - 25 Claim Quiz
Page 37: Writing Prompts
Pages 38 – 40: Multiple Intelligence Project Ideas
Page 41: Song Inspiration Project
Pages 42 – 45: Final Test
Pages 46 – 58: Answer Key
Page 59: References
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 24, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you.
