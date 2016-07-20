14 Autumn-themed coloring activity sheets for music teachers that are GREAT as Sub Plans, Supplementary Handouts, or Centers because they are pretty straightforward. There is Print-and-Go material that can be used for every grade, K-5.



The worksheets contain a coloring component as well as a music theory component, except for one, which contains the lyrics to "Harvest Song" and a cornucopia to color for younger grades like Kindergarten.



If using for centers, you may want to laminate the printable board game for re-use.



The worksheets are:

1. Lines and Spaces

2. Color the Mayflower by note (using symbol for notes)

3. Color the Mayflower by note (using words like "Quarter Note")

4. Writing rhythms of Fall food words

5. Coloring a Cornucopia

6. Composing a Song of Thanks (students add sol-mi, QN, ENs)

7. Composing a Song of Thanks (same as #6, but students must create their own lyrics) This one is great for the bulletin board. It is wonderful hearing about what/whom they are thankful for. They also like to play them as duets on the recorder.

8. Vivaldi "Autumn" Listening Glyph

9. Fall Words Chant

10. November Sounds Cut and Paste

11. Turkey Rhythm Printable Board Game

12. Label Line Notes

13. Label Space Notes

14. Adding Turkey Rhythms