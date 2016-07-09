This is a fun Thanksgiving packet for students to work on during the Thanksgiving holiday season. It is PERFECT for CENTERS, EARLY FINISHERS, or as Performance Task packet to give to your students. This product can be used to practice skills, learn and reinforce Thanksgiving vocabulary. Since there are two writing prompts with decorative Thanksgiving borders included, students can practice their writing skills and apply what they’ve learned in support of the Common Core standards.

Included in this packet is the following:



• Set of 18 Task Cards- Thanksgiving task cards to have students do both educational and fun activities.

• Two CLOZE ( fill in the blank) worksheets

• Two CLOZE worksheet answer keys

• Thanksgiving Crossword Puzzle

• Thanksgiving Crossword Puzzle Answer Key

• Crossword Puzzle Word Bank

• Two Writing Prompts with decorative Thanksgiving borders; They look beautiful on a holiday wall showing beautiful writing that is current for the season. This can considered a performance task as a culmination of the season to apply what your students have learned, or as an assessment as well.



