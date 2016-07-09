This is a fun Thanksgiving packet for students to work on during the Thanksgiving holiday season. It is PERFECT for CENTERS, EARLY FINISHERS, or as Performance Task packet to give to your students. This product can be used to practice skills, learn and reinforce Thanksgiving vocabulary. Since there are two writing prompts with decorative Thanksgiving borders included, students can practice their writing skills and apply what they’ve learned in support of the Common Core standards.
Included in this packet is the following:
• Set of 18 Task Cards- Thanksgiving task cards to have students do both educational and fun activities.
• Two CLOZE ( fill in the blank) worksheets
• Two CLOZE worksheet answer keys
• Thanksgiving Crossword Puzzle
• Thanksgiving Crossword Puzzle Answer Key
• Crossword Puzzle Word Bank
• Two Writing Prompts with decorative Thanksgiving borders; They look beautiful on a holiday wall showing beautiful writing that is current for the season. This can considered a performance task as a culmination of the season to apply what your students have learned, or as an assessment as well.
If you like this product, please check back soon as we will be posting new products in the near future. If you have any questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to contact us and we will promptly help you. Thank you!
The Teacher Team
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 9, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Science Root Word Vocabulary Assignment
- (1)
- $2.00
Cardiovascular System The Effects of Exercise Lab Activity
- (1)
- $3.00
Google Interactive Digital! Circulatory System Report
- (1)
- $5.99
Popular paid resources
Year 2 English Bundle
- 6 Resources
- $11.27
Royal Wedding Quiz 2018
- (0)
- $4.23
Year 2 Easter Comprehension Bundle
- 4 Resources
- $6.33
New resources
Year 2 Interactive SPaG Advent Calendar
- (1)
- $4.23
Year 3 and 4 Christmas Comprehension - The Shepherds Visit Jesus
- (1)
- $4.23
Story Sequence - Cut and Paste - Halloween FREEBIE (2 Little Stories)
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
Royal Wedding Quiz 2018
- (0)
- $4.23
Year 2 English Bundle
- 6 Resources
- $11.27
Year 2 Easter Comprehension Bundle
- 4 Resources
- $6.33