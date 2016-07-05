Thanksgiving NO PREP Printables - First Grade Common Core Math and Literacy offers a variety of different worksheets aligned with the Common Core State Standards for Mathematics and English Language Arts and Literacy. Problems are targeted for the beginning of 1st grade and feature a fun Thanksgiving theme for the month of November, including Pilgrims, Native Americans, corn, pumpkin pie, turkeys and more. The pages are all ready for you to print out: no prep, no laminating, and low ink which equals no stress! There are also several different activity levels to help you differentiate within your class.
You can use the worksheets included in this packet in a variety of different ways:
As morning work
As homework
As a skills review
As an assessment
For a substitute teacher (sub)
Skills covered:
Language Arts -
Writing Words
Capital and Lowercase Letters
Word and Letter Recognation
Plural Words
Word Meaning
Math -
Word Problems
Add and Subtract within 10
Counting
Writing Numbers
Adding and Subtracting within 20
Add 10 to a number
Length
Telling Time
