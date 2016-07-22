Thanksgiving Thankful Draw-It – Gratitude Drawing Activity: What are your students grateful for? Let them show it through their own creativity this Thanksgiving season!
How Will You Use These Fun Activity Sheets?
As a morning exercise to start the day? Around the dinner table at your own home? (Or both?) Spread the attitude of gratitude at school and at home...and post the children’s responses for all to see!
Color or Black-and-White...You Choose!
To color...or not to color? Yep, that IS the question! Choose the pre-colored templates that just need some colorful additions to be complete, or print out the blackline versions so your kiddos can make this uniquely theirs!
What You'll Get
You'll get 8 PDFs to choose from—4 color and 4 black-and-white! Click the PREVIEW button above to see more detail about what you'll get!
Love this gratitude activity? Please leave a review—I'd love to know how you used it in your classroom!
Enjoy!
xo
Glue & Ink
glueandink.com
COPYRIGHT:
Product is for personal use only and is not to be redistributed. This means that you are free to use this product personal use—in the classroom (or at home!) but not for commercial use. The products and/or its parts may not be used in the creation of products to be sold or given away for free. Thank you for respecting Glue & Ink's work! Enjoy!
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 22, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
