Thanksgiving Thankful Draw-It – Gratitude Drawing Activity: What are your students grateful for? Let them show it through their own creativity this Thanksgiving season!



How Will You Use These Fun Activity Sheets?

As a morning exercise to start the day? Around the dinner table at your own home? (Or both?) Spread the attitude of gratitude at school and at home...and post the children’s responses for all to see!



Color or Black-and-White...You Choose!

To color...or not to color? Yep, that IS the question! Choose the pre-colored templates that just need some colorful additions to be complete, or print out the blackline versions so your kiddos can make this uniquely theirs!



What You'll Get

You'll get 8 PDFs to choose from—4 color and 4 black-and-white! Click the PREVIEW button above to see more detail about what you'll get!



Love this gratitude activity? Please leave a review—I'd love to know how you used it in your classroom!



Enjoy!

xo

Glue & Ink

glueandink.com



COPYRIGHT:

Product is for personal use only and is not to be redistributed. This means that you are free to use this product personal use—in the classroom (or at home!) but not for commercial use. The products and/or its parts may not be used in the creation of products to be sold or given away for free. Thank you for respecting Glue & Ink's work! Enjoy!