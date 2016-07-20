BUNDLE

Foldable worksheets and activities for;

1. The Stranger,
2. Cendrillon, and
3. Heat Wave.

These are the main selections for Theme 3, That's Amazing, from Houghton Mifflin Reading 4.

There is one double-sided worksheet for each story which can be tri-folded into a pamphlet.

Each pamphlet has a section for students to draw a cover illustration, a vocabulary section and a 5-Star Review/Recommendation section.

Other activities vary according to the story. They include;

The Stranger: Questions, Poem template OR Create Character Cards for the four seasons.

Cendrillon: Questions, Compare and Contrast, Diary Writing activity or Sequence and Summarize activity

Heat Wave: Questions, Fantasy vs. Reality, Create a Cold Spell Comic or a Cause and Effect activity.

Answer keys and instruction sheets are included.

Revised April 2016

