Foldable worksheets and activities for;



1. The Stranger,

2. Cendrillon, and

3. Heat Wave.



These are the main selections for Theme 3, That's Amazing, from Houghton Mifflin Reading 4.



There is one double-sided worksheet for each story which can be tri-folded into a pamphlet.



Each pamphlet has a section for students to draw a cover illustration, a vocabulary section and a 5-Star Review/Recommendation section.



Other activities vary according to the story. They include;



The Stranger: Questions, Poem template OR Create Character Cards for the four seasons.



Cendrillon: Questions, Compare and Contrast, Diary Writing activity or Sequence and Summarize activity



Heat Wave: Questions, Fantasy vs. Reality, Create a Cold Spell Comic or a Cause and Effect activity.



Answer keys and instruction sheets are included.



Revised April 2016