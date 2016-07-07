These well-researched, thought-provoking quotations by great thinkers such as Einstein, Chekov, and more are a natural addition to your THE ADVENTURES OF HUCKLEBERRY FINN unit. Use them to introduce the book or as discussion starters, hangman games, or essay questions (essay suggestions as well as a final project suggestion are included). Or simply display them around the room as inspiration. Fun, interesting, and value-instructive!



While you're here, check out my THE ADVENTURES OF HUCKLEBERRY FINN edition of BOOKMARKS PLUS, a very handy little reading aid! The dozens of editions of BOOKMARKS PLUS provide students with essential knowledge of the book: title, author info, publication date, genre, story premise, descriptions of main characters, themes/topics, and setting. Each edition also contains a “Words to Know” section, which students can refer to as they come across new words. Some even feature a list of words, along with their definitions, that are specific to the setting. NO MORE DOG-EARED PAGES!



And don't miss my ANIMAL FARM edition—it's FREE!



TESTIMONIALS FOR BOOKMARKS PLUS FROM TEACHERS OF ALL LEVELS!

***My students LOVE these bookmarks. I have one for each of the 11 pieces of literature they read with me during the year. Not only does it keep their place, the bookmarks provide valuable information about each text, as well as helpful vocabulary that could be incorporated into assessments. I actually copy limited numbers of each in color and use as class incentives. My 10th graders LOVE to win contests to upgrade their bookmarks to color (way better than candy as a prize too). I cannot say enough positive things about these bookmarks!—Matthew R.***



***To say that my students loved these would be an understatement. They referred to them all the time, got really upset if their bookmark got misplaced, and said they were "the best thing you've ever given us..." (they are prone to slight exaggeration...but they were appreciative!)...Highly recommend!***—H.S. Language Arts Teacher



***I purchased these bookmarks for 4 novels after downloading the Holes freebie bookmark. They are wonderful! The students refer to them frequently while reading. Struggling readers feel empowered and participate in text discussion much more often. Definitely worth the price!—Portigo P.***



***I gave them to the students a couple of days before we started so they could get acquainted with the story. Thank you!***—Nancy M.



Download the ANIMAL FARM edition of Bookmarks Plus (did I mention it's FREE?) and see for yourself!



Word-Wise Language Arts Resources

—100s of unique products based on the books you teach!

Fun Teaching~Fun Learning!