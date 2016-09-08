Note: This product is meant to be used after students have read the book.
The answers to this puzzle are old or rarely used words that students might not be familiar with from THE ADVENTURES OF HUCKLEBERRY FINN. For example, the answer to "Steps leading over a wall" is "stile." The answer to "nervousness" is "fantods."
Very unique and instructive puzzle!
Don’t miss my THE ADVENTURES OF HUCKLEBERRY FINN edition of Bookmarks--Handy reading aids that help students keep track of characters, provide definitions for new words—and so much more!
