The Alphabet is a jolly 106 slide resource packed with color, cute pictures and animations to help teach younger students the names and sounds of the letters of the alphabet.
It includes 24 coloring worksheets to consolidate understanding.
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 2, 2015
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Categories & Grades
Other resources by this author
Teacher-of-Primary
Effective Adjectives
English Teaching Resource: Effective Adjectives ‘Effective Adjectives’ is a handy 9 slide PowerPoint presentation with two accompanying worksheets ...
- (0)
- $4.23
Teacher-of-Primary
Punctuating Speech
English Teaching Resource: Punctuating Speech ‘Punctuating Speech’ is a 10 slide PowerPoint presentation with 3 accompanying worksheets designed to...
- (0)
- $4.23
Teacher-of-Primary
Verbs - PowerPoint Teaching Resource and Worksheets
Verbs: English Teaching Resource ‘Verbs’ is a handy 11 slide PowerPoint presentation teaching pupils how to use effective verbs to develop their ra...
- (0)
- $4.23
Popular paid resources
TES PICKS
littlemisstechnical
Phonics Screening Check 30 page Revision
30 pages of phonics activities perfect for practising alien words from phase 2-5 for the Phonics screening check.
- (29)
- $7.04
Alice K
Pirates Ahoy! Writing and Literacy Tasks
A Variety of Literacy Tasks based on a Pirate Theme. Word mat provides useful words and phrases to support writing tasks. Pirate Character Descript...
- (19)
- $2.82
TES PICKS
Alice K
Spring and Easter Poetry Lesson : Acrostic and Free Verse
Spring /Easter Poetry Learning Intention : to compose Spring Poems/ Easter Poems PowerPoint presentation which provides a stimulus for a variety of...
- (15)
- $1.41
New resources
TandLGuru
Great Expectations: Pip and Estella!
This engaging and informative lesson enables students to make detailed and precise interpretations of the character of the introduction and develop...
- (1)
- $4.23
TandLGuru
Great Expectations: Abel Magwitch and 19th Century Justice!
This engaging and informative lesson enables students to make detailed and precise interpretations of the character of Abel Magwitch in Great Expec...
- (1)
- $4.23
laylala
Amazing Adjectives Literacy/ English display wall poster
Poster title for my wall of 'amazing adjectives' for Year 2's to use in their English lessons. Also helps introduce alliteration!
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
WeTeachWell
Extra Persuasive Speech Tips
Package includes a presentation which looks at a couple of different angles on audience, timing and delivery in persuasive speeches. A handout for ...
- (0)
- $8.45
MariangelC
Digital Literacy: How to evaluate websites
The objectives of this project are: To reflect about the pros and cons of internet. To critically assess web pages. To give advice about safe surfi...
- (0)
- $8.90
WeTeachWell
Introducing Film in The English Classroom.
As books were to us, films are to our students. Like any text, a film can be read if you know the language and the signifiers that are used to make...
- (0)
- $4.51