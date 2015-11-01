$8.00
$10.00);
(20% off)
The Revolutionary War was between the Kingdom of Great Britain and the Thirteen American colonies. The colonists did not like the way the British were treating them, especially when it came to taxes. Eventually small arguments turned into larger fights and the colonists decided to fight for their own country, independent of Britain.
This is the Ultimate Bundled Package of printable worksheets and activities to teach and review the American Revolution.
Contains:
12 WebQuests that include pivotal characters, events, and places important to the Revolution.
1 Bingo Game –48 questions reviewing the Revolution
1 Set of 32 Task Cards on the Revolution
All Available Separately in my shop.
Huge Savings purchased Bundled
More Resources
The Three Branches of Government Scavenger Hunt- Read The Room- Grades 4-7.
The American Revolution. Ultimate Bundle of Printables to Teach and Review.
U.S.A. Geography- A Bundled Collection.
Bundled for Savings Amazing Collection 4 Latitude Longitude Games.
A Collection of 3 WebQuests -Major Events That Led Up To The American Revolution.
$8.00
$10.00);
(20% off)
About this resource
Info
Created: Nov 1, 2015
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Three Mile island-Reading Comprehension- Read The Room-Grades 5-8
- (0)
- 20% off$3.00$2.40
Analogy Practice-Bingo Game Fun-Grades 6-8
- (0)
- 20% off$4.00$3.20
Analogy Practice-Bingo Game Fun
- (0)
- 20% off$4.00$3.20
Popular paid resources
Robert Burns (Burns Supper / Burns Night)
- (0)
- $3.52
Saint Dwynwen / St Dwynwen's Day
- (0)
- $3.52
KS2 Mayan Civilization Resources: Creative Cross-Curricula Topic Pack Bonus Edition
- 9 Resources
- $11.27
New resources
KS2 Mayan Civilization Resources: Creative Cross-Curricula Topic Pack Bonus Edition
- 9 Resources
- $11.27
'Class win or fail' revision game. Suitable for everything!!
- (1)
- $2.00
Literacy exercise using tobacco addiction.
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
Digital Literacy: How to evaluate websites
- (0)
- $8.90
US Library of Congress: Explore Our Nation's Library: A Webquest
- (0)
- $3.00
Antarctica: A Webquest!
- (0)
- $3.75