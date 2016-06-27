Students will utilize their critical thinking skills in the following American Revolutionary War activities. This American Revolutionary Power Point focuses on having the students, using context clues, explore and analyze the strengths and weaknesses that both the American colonies and Britain possessed going into the Revolutionary War. This Power Point effectively lends itself to classroom discussion and debate.

The American Revolutionary War Power Point Quiz will assess the student’s comprehension of the lesson. This PowerPoint is full of colorful imagery, and context based information that will prompt students to use their analytical skills in determining the correct answers.

Lesson Includes:
• Three Power Points—
1) Revolutionary War 'Strengths and Weaknesses'
2) Revolutionary War Quiz
3) Quiz Answers

• Student handout (accompanies Revolutionary War PPT)
• Unit Study Guide
• Unit Exam
• Answer Key for Unit Exam

