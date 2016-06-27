Students will utilize their critical thinking skills in the following American Revolutionary War activities. This American Revolutionary Power Point focuses on having the students, using context clues, explore and analyze the strengths and weaknesses that both the American colonies and Britain possessed going into the Revolutionary War. This Power Point effectively lends itself to classroom discussion and debate.
The American Revolutionary War Power Point Quiz will assess the student’s comprehension of the lesson. This PowerPoint is full of colorful imagery, and context based information that will prompt students to use their analytical skills in determining the correct answers.
Lesson Includes:
• Three Power Points—
1) Revolutionary War 'Strengths and Weaknesses'
2) Revolutionary War Quiz
3) Quiz Answers
• Student handout (accompanies Revolutionary War PPT)
• Unit Study Guide
• Unit Exam
• Answer Key for Unit Exam
About this resource
Info
Created: Jun 27, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Segregation and the Jim Crow Laws
- (1)
- $7.75
Mock Trial: Class Preparation
- (0)
- $8.50
World War II- The Rise of Dictators
- (0)
- $6.25
Popular paid resources
History - Losing and Gaining an Empire - Edexcel - Revision Notes (All Topics)
- (0)
- $12.68
Edexcel 9-1 GCSE - American West Revision Guide
- (13)
- $14.09
New resources
Slave Trade Triangle
- (1)
- $4.23
9-1 GCSE American West - How did the role of Cowboy change? Summary/Revision Sheet
- (2)
- FREE
GCSE 9-1 American West - The growth of the cattle industry 1861-72
- (2)
- $4.23
Updated resources
The Battle of the Alamo Bundle
- 14 Resources
- $35.22
George Washington Bundle
- 8 Resources
- $19.72