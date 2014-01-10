The-Baby-Birds-board-game

Free
4.52 customer reviews
Downloaded 498 times
Viewed 1323 times
Based on The Baby Birds traditional Muslim story book , CD Rom and puppet set, this lovely board game allows children to practice using dice and numbers whilst thinking about the importance of caring for the natural world.
Ideal for schools who are participating in this year's Big Schools' Birdwatch.
Free
4.52 customer reviews
Downloaded 498 times
Viewed 1323 times
About this resource
Info
Created: Jan 10, 2014
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Categories & Grades
Other resources by this author
GillV12
Advent and Christmas Topic Web and Planning
This comprehensive topic web and planning is a great resource for the second half of the autumn term and will save hours of practitioners' time.
- (6)
- FREE
GillV12
Minibeasts Cross-curricular Topic Web including RE
This cross-curricular Minibeasts topic web provides a wealth of activity ideas for all areas of learning and is especially useful as it also covers...
- (3)
- FREE
GillV12
The Baby Birds Activity
Thinking Skills activity for KS1 based on a traditional Muslim story about Muhammad (pbuh) and caring for the natural world. Early Years theme supp...
- (4)
- FREE
Popular paid resources
EC_Resources
Resilience (PSHE or Tutor Time)
PSHE resources: 1 hour PP, worksheets, clips, well differentiated, KS3/ KS4. These resources have been designed to be engaging, detailed and easy t...
- (19)
- $4.23
BUNDLE
EC_Resources
Body Image Bundle
Five hours of PSHE , Digital Citizenship or Tutor Time sessions with a focus on Body Image. This pack focuses on media influence, male and female b...
- 5 Resources
- $6.90
BUNDLE
EC_Resources
Exam Stress Bundle
Three hours of PSHE or Tutor Time sessions to help your class deal with the upcoming mock or exam season. This pack shows students the best relaxat...
- 3 Resources
- $5.49
New resources
lflackelliott
Remembrance day
Thanks to Chris Saunders for this presentation that I have adapted for my LD learners. To tell them about remembrance day and the importance of the...
- (1)
- FREE
learningisawesomewithmrsalinas
The Karate Kid Movie Quiz, Lesson Plan, and Research Project
A lesson plan and research project based on The Karate Kid (2010) starring Jackie Chan and Jaden Smith with 28 multiple choice questions, 6 essay q...
- (1)
- $7.00
jordanbatters
Britain and Immigration SOW - (early settlers-immigration today) 8-12 lessons
This is an updated SOW that I use to teach KS3. It teaches about immigration and links very well to citizenship. The lessons include early settlers...
- (1)
- $6.34
Updated resources
TES PICKS
MariangelC
Unit of work: Children and teenagers' rights and responsibilities
The topic of this unit is Children and teenagers’ rights. The main objective is to foster students’ critical and creative thinking to solve a probl...
- (1)
- $6.00
EC_Resources
Cyber bullying and Trolling
2X Powerpoints, worksheets pack, clips, differentiated, KS3. Perfect for tutor sessions, PSHE / ICT / digital citizenship. These resources have bee...
- (7)
- $4.23
BalvinderKataora
Immigration - Complete Debate Pack
Get your class involved in the immigration debate Level: Intermediate CEF rating B1+ This is a complete multi-day lesson plan for students to impro...
- (0)
- $7.04