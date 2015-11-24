Who fired the first shot at the Battle of Lexington? Was it the British or the Minutemen? To this day it is still hotly debated. In this mock trial activity it puts the minutemen on trial to determine if they shot first. Students will look at three primary sources from conflicting accounts to determine what happened at the Battle of Lexington and to determine if the minutemen are innocent of guilty.
What you get in the lesson: Three conflicting primary source accounts of the Battle of Lexington, a guide in how to hold the mock trial, and worksheets that are set up to prepare your students for the mock trial.
ORDER IN THE COURT!
About this resource
Info
Created: Nov 24, 2015
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
