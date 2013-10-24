Creating the Bill of Rights, Part 7

This podcast from 60 Second Civics looks at December 15, 1791, the date the Bill of Rights was finally ratified by the states. It wasn't until the Fourteenth Amendment that citizens would be protected by the Constitution against violation of their rights by state governments.

