Cambridge Ideas #1
Professor Nicky Clayton researches the social behaviour, intelligence and dance credentials of birds! As an accomplished dancer in her own right she has fused her passions by collaborating with Rambert Dance Company to produce a Darwinian inspired ballet called The Comedy of Change.
Cambridge Ideas #1Professor Nicky Clayton researches the social behaviour, intelligence and dance credentials of birds! As an accomplished dancer i...
