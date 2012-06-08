The Black Phalanx African American soldiers in the War of Independence, the War of 1812, and the Civil War by Joseph T. Wilson. This free downloadable e-book can be read on your computer or e-reader. Mobi files can be read on Kindles, Epub files can be read on other e-book readers, and Zip files can be downloaded and read on your computer.
Courtesy of Project Gutenberg: www.gutenberg.org

