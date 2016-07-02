This unit of work (178 (!!!) pages on PowerPoint) will equip students with the skills required for new spec' GCSE English Literature and overlapping English Language skills.
It is has been designed to guide them through the reading and study of a full novel. There are various different assessment questions in the style of new spec GCSE Literature with scaffolding and stretch and challenge activities. The scheme also contains assessment guidance, peer assessment guidance, various different resources, visual ways for both pupil and teacher to measure progress, and various different paired and group tasks.
All accompanying resources are visual on the PowerPoint, and can be adapted to suit the needs of your group.
This scheme has been designed to familiarise pupils with the new linear examinations as early as possible so is suitable for all ability ranges. Most lessons have double the amount of learning tasks in order for editing/teacher choice/differentiation.
Created: Jul 2, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
