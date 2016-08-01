"Saw my reflection and cried

So little hope that I died"

(Angry Chair by Alice in Chains)



As with any teacher, I’m always looking to create new and innovative ways to reach my students, grasp their attention and motivate them in new and meaningful ways. One manner in which I have had great success in reaching my teenagers of the digital age are my video game and writing creations. I’ve had great success with Investigate Mental Illness: Creative and Analytical Activities, Carried Off to Rapture - Analyzing Video Game Narrative, Playing with Fire: Literary Activities to Inspire Students in the Digital Age, and Sane in the Membrane: Brain Empowering Activities guides. My newest creation combines a multitude of thinking and writing activities, inspired by the wonderful video game Braid, created by the phenomenal game developer, Jonathon Blow. What looks at first glance as a simple platforming adventure, can be inferred

to be about something much deeper (especially when the game’s five puzzles are completed.)



This guide really gets the students to think on deep levels, as the game can be inferred to be dealing with

a rough childhood, abuse, etc. in an abstract manner. Besides analyzing 17 video clips (embedded on my YouTube channel; the guide also comes with a multitude of interactive STEM writing and analysis activities. In the end, there are two high level activities to synthesize the entire experience: a differentiated writing activity and a song analysis correlation.



Keep in mind . . .

1. I buy the game.

2. I play the game.

3. I make the videos while playing the game.

4. I create the educational activities, which correlate with the game's concepts.

5. I complete the unit guide.

6. I contact and talk to the game's creators to get their blessing on promoting my guides.



The key, as an educator, is to be willing to go out of one’s comfort zone and be ready to try something new and innovative. If the results mirror my own classroom, you will be pleased at the results allowing your students to "BRAID" together high level thinking, while becoming motivated to write, synthesize, and analyze at high levels.