Activties around the book ‘The Breadwinner’ by Deborah Ellis.

Free

DownloadSave for later
  • The Breadwinner - lesson 1.docx
  • Lesson 1. Afghanistan.pptx
  • Afghanistan timeline.docx
  • The Breadwinner - lesson 2.docx
  • Lesson 2. Characteristics of people in the book.pptx
  • The Breadwinner -lesson 3.docx
  • Lesson 3. Life in Kabul..pptx
  • Lesson 4 - life changes.docx
  • Lesson 5.docx
  • Lesson 5. Shazia's dilemma.pptx
  • The Breadwinner - lesson 1.doc
  • Lesson 1. Afghanistan.ppt
  • Afganistan timeline.doc
  • The Breadwinner - lesson 2.doc
  • Lesson 2 - characteristics of people in the book.ppt
  • The Breadwinner - lesson 3.doc
  • Lesson 3- Life in Kabul.ppt
  • Lesson 4- life changes.doc
  • Lesson 5.doc
  • Lesson 5 - Shazia's Dilemma.ppt

About this resource

Info

Created: Jul 2, 2009

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

docx, 246 KB

The Breadwinner - lesson 1

pptx, 744 KB

Lesson 1. Afghanistan

docx, 16 KB

Afghanistan timeline

Report a problem

This resource is designed for UK teachers. View US version .

Categories & Grades