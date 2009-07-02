Free
4.36 customer reviews
Downloaded 28378 times
Viewed 12168 times
Activties around the book ‘The Breadwinner’ by Deborah Ellis.
Free
4.36 customer reviews
Downloaded 28378 times
Viewed 12168 times
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 2, 2009
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
This resource is designed for UK teachers. View US version .
Other resources by this author
sarahcopeland
Revision booklet for AQA GCSE Citizenship Studies
A revision booklet based on this years examination. It may need adaptation to suit your students but could be a useful starting point. The MA bookl...
- (19)
- FREE
sarahcopeland
Pupil friendly level descriptors for citizenship
Pupil friendly level descriptors for citizenship.
- (4)
- FREE
TES PICKS
sarahcopeland
Which Court
A series of word clouds on several different courts in the UK including the Crown, County, Youth and Magistrates Courts. Pupils use their knowledge...
- (3)
- FREE
Popular paid resources
maxblackburn
What made 9/11 so shocking?
There aren't many September 11th lessons out there so here's one! The main objective is for students to gauge how 'complete' a BBC news clip is. Th...
- (7)
- $4.23
BUNDLE
EC_Resources
Financial Literacy Drop Down Day
Drop Down Day Pack - A set of 6 lessons to cover a Drop Down Day (6 hours) all about financial literacy and ethical spending. The Drop Down Day was...
- 6 Resources
- $8.31
EC_Resources
British Values: British Values Display
British Values Posters, covering the four themes of: Rule of Law, Mutual Tolerance and Respect, Democracy and Government and Individual Liberty. No...
- (6)
- $2.82
New resources
involver
Brexit-vision Song Contest: Who should you vote for?
This resources is a fun, interactive and thought-provoking take on Brexit. The lesson asks pupils to think of Brexit as if it was the Eurovision so...
- (2)
- FREE
essexboy
Right and wrong philosophy/debate lesson
Great entry point philosophy lesson for children, needing only post-it notes and partners. Easily 40 minutes-1 hour's worth of discussion!
- (1)
- $2.82
elguest
Prevent Agenda
Range of teaching resources for Radicalisation, Terrorism and Islamophobia.
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
BalvinderKataora
Immigration - Complete Debate Pack
Get your class involved in the immigration debate Level: Intermediate CEF rating B1+ This is a complete multi-day lesson plan for students to impro...
- (0)
- $7.04
ThoughtBox
Intro to Connected Learning
An introduction to connected learning with ThoughtBox - supporting the emotional health of our young people. Visit our website for free resources a...
- (0)
- FREE
ThoughtBox
Immigration & Refugees curriculum - KS5
A bespoke curriculum for KS5 on the topic of Immigration & Refugees. The unit contains 4 lesson plans (each lesson available in 15 minute, 30 m...
- (0)
- $28.17