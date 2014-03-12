In this video from the BBC we visit Thetford Forest, which teems with some of the UK's most exotic wildlife.

Animals that are difficult to find always leave signs of their presence behind, and one of the most obvious is footprints. Chris Packham looks at roe and footprints and larger fallow deer by a pool then spots a roe deer. The roe deer is a native British species, and recognisable by its creamy backside.

