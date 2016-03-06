Four versions of the same cross word clues to encourage more independence in starters.
All questions based on the origins of the Second World War.
Instead of giving each student the same crossword puzzle to do as a starter print all four and hand out randomly. The answers to the clues are included.
PDF File and editable word document included in download.
You could differentiate the clues further for SEND using editable version.
About this resource
Info
Created: Mar 6, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
lesleyann75
SEND Strategies for Differentiation Success in your classroom
Individual Educational Plan to specifically support SEND students. Use the strategies in your lessons to differentiate for SEND students. These pla...
- (12)
- $8.45
lesleyann75
Edexcel GCSE History 1-9 Assessment Cover marking sheet Crime & Punishment in Britain c1000-present
Edexcel GCSE History 1-9 Assessment Cover marking sheet for Crime & Punishment in Britain c1000-present Time saving assessment front cover shee...
- (5)
- $4.23
BUNDLE
lesleyann75
GCSE History Medicine Through Time Renaissance England Bundle
GCSE History Medicine Through Time Renaissance England Bundle To support Edexcel 9-1 GCSE History course 10 planned lessons each building to a GCSE...
- 10 Resources
- $21.13
Popular paid resources
leighbee23
Claims to the Throne 1066
This lesson involves pupils working in groups to produce an election campaign for one of the claimants to the throne in 1066. (Before the Battle of...
- (34)
- $2.82
leighbee23
Roman Villa
Roman villa lessons lesson one-Introduction to Roman Villa and key features Then a long term task pupils design a Roman estate agent booklet by bei...
- (35)
- $2.82
leighbee23
Textile inventions
This lesson as a dragons den style group task, pupils worked in groups of 5 and each analysed one of the five inventions during the Industrial revo...
- (24)
- $2.11
New resources
TheKnowledgeHouse
British America, 1713-1783: Consequences of the war in America
Detailed lesson examining the War of Independence, 1775-83. These lessons are planned using both the Hodder and Pearson textbook. However, there ar...
- (1)
- $4.93
TandLGuru
Great Expectations: Abel Magwitch and 19th Century Justice!
This engaging and informative lesson enables students to make detailed and precise interpretations of the character of Abel Magwitch in Great Expec...
- (1)
- $4.23
TheKnowledgeHouse
British America, 1713-1783: The War of Independence, 1775-83
Detailed lesson examining the War of Independence, 1775-83. These lessons are planned using both the Hodder and Pearson textbook. However, there ar...
- (1)
- $4.93
Updated resources
MariangelC
My birthday in history
AIM: In this lesson students will create a Prezi presentation with the events that happened in history on their birth day. OBJECTIVES: To research ...
- (0)
- $2.90
learningisapassion
U.S. History: Examining Both Sides of the Scopes "Monkey" Trial Activity
In this 3 page activity, students will read a basic overview of the Scopes Trial, read arguments of the prosecution and defense, examine political ...
- (0)
- $2.00
planmylesson
Edexcel GCSE 9-1 Superpower relations and the Cold War, 1941-91: Unit 2 Revision Guide and Workbook
A 28 page revision guide and workbook. This booklet contains detailed grade 9 knowledge and information on all aspects of Unit 2 Cold War Crisis 19...
- (0)
- $7.03