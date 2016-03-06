Four versions of the same cross word clues to encourage more independence in starters.
All questions based on the origins of the Second World War.

Instead of giving each student the same crossword puzzle to do as a starter print all four and hand out randomly. The answers to the clues are included.

PDF File and editable word document included in download.
You could differentiate the clues further for SEND using editable version.

$4.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • cross-word-second-world-war-pring-pages-1-to-4.pdf
  • cross-word-second-world-war-pring-pages-1-to-4.docx

About this resource

Info

Created: Mar 6, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Project/Activity

pdf, 181 KB

cross-word-second-world-war-pring-pages-1-to-4

Project/Activity

docx, 56 KB

cross-word-second-world-war-pring-pages-1-to-4

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades