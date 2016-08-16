This crossword puzzles focuses on Timothy's dialect. The clues are Timothy's pronunciation of English words; the answers are the correct spellings. For example, for the clue SARTAINLY, the answer would be CERTAINLY. For the clue BODDAM, the answer is BOTTOM.

53 clues in all! Dis sartainly be a unique puzzle!

Word-Wise Language Arts Resources
100s of unique products over the books you teach!
Fun Teaching—Fun Learning!

$2.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • Timothy's-Dialect-Xword.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Aug 16, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Project/Activity

pdf, 297 KB

Timothy's-Dialect-Xword

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades