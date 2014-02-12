Free
Mini-Lecture #14
In this video from University College London Professor Deenan Pillay discusses the progress made in treating HIV in the West, the challenges of delivering treatment in the devleloping world, and a new direction for prevention 20 years after the virus entered the public consciousness.
