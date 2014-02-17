In this video by the Zoological Society of London we look at how the litter of Northern cheetah cubs are beginning to develop their own personalities, with keepers spotting them climbing on rocks and chasing each other in the autumn sunshine, becoming more adventurous by the day.

Free

Go to filesSave for later

About this resource

Info

Created: Feb 17, 2014

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Report a problem

Categories & Grades