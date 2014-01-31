Blake in Turkish kinetic type animation! I think Alper Yildirim really captures the mood of Blake’s poems. In the notes on Vimeo, he explains:

This video is done for the typography course, when i was in the post-graduate program of Hacettepe University -i am not studying there now ,thanks to god-. I tried to make a mixage of using moving typographic elements with animation. The Chimney Sweeper is a poem of William Blake, and i used its first verse.

