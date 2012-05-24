The Classification of Patents by United States. Patent Office. This free downloadable e-book can be read on your computer or e-reader. Mobi files can be read on Kindles, Epub files can be read on other e-book readers, and Zip files can be downloaded and read on your computer.
Courtesy of Project Gutenberg: www.gutenberg.org

Free

DownloadSave for later
  • pg22685.epub
  • pg22685-images.epub
  • pg22685.mobi
  • pg22685-images.mobi
  • 22685-h.zip

About this resource

Info

Created: May 24, 2012

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Other

epub, 71 KB

pg22685

Other

epub, 82 KB

pg22685-images

Other

mobi, 112 KB

pg22685

Report a problem

Categories & Grades