Simon Armitage A powerpoint to take a class through an initial in-depth look at the poem's form, structure and language.

Free

DownloadSave for later
  • The Clown Punk (SC).pptx

About this resource

Info

Created: Nov 9, 2011

Updated: Mar 16, 2014

Activity

pptx, 224 KB

The Clown Punk (SC)

Report a problem

This resource is designed for UK teachers. View US version .

Categories & Grades