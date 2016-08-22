The Cold War- Quick Guide & Connections to Today
Postwar Years
• Worker productivity improves
• Wages increase
• Consumerism rises
• Baby Boom boosts population
• GI Bill helps veterans
• Government spending increases
Cause of Discontent
• Farmers suffer hardships and began to migrate to cities
• Cities experience political and economic decline
• African Americans, Latinos, and Native America continue to suffer discrimination
• Poverty is widespread among Americans in urban and rural area
• Writers and artists protest values of like in the 1950s
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 22, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
