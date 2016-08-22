The Cold War- Quick Guide & Connections to Today





Postwar Years

• Worker productivity improves

• Wages increase

• Consumerism rises

• Baby Boom boosts population

• GI Bill helps veterans

• Government spending increases







Cause of Discontent

• Farmers suffer hardships and began to migrate to cities

• Cities experience political and economic decline

• African Americans, Latinos, and Native America continue to suffer discrimination

• Poverty is widespread among Americans in urban and rural area

• Writers and artists protest values of like in the 1950s