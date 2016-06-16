The Collapse of the Soviet Union Lecture PP (Cold War)
This engaging 36-slide power point presentation reviews the reasons for the collapse of the Soviet Union and the end of the Cold War. It reviews the important events and Soviet leaders from the beginning of Stalin’s death to the end of the Cold War. Links to film clips, animation, political cartoons, pair-shares, pictures and a sample Cornell notes template is included.
About this resource
Info
Created: Jun 16, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
TES PICKS
ChalkDustDiva
Great Depression - Stock Market Simulation Game (U.S. History)
Stock Market Simulation Game (U.S. History) This is a great fun and interactive game to play with your secondary U.S. History students when studyin...
- (1)
- $6.00
TES PICKS
ChalkDustDiva
Invention Group Project (commercial & advertisement) The Industrial Revolution
Invention Group Project (commercial & advertisement) The Industrial Revolution Your students will LOVE this entertaining project. Students will...
- (1)
- $4.00
TES PICKS
ChalkDustDiva
Constitution Scavenger Hunt Activity (American Government)
Constitution Scavenger Hunt Activity (American Government) Your secondary civics/U.S. Government students will be engaged in this fun and interacti...
- (1)
- $5.00
Popular paid resources
leighbee23
Claims to the Throne 1066
This lesson involves pupils working in groups to produce an election campaign for one of the claimants to the throne in 1066. (Before the Battle of...
- (34)
- $2.82
leighbee23
Roman Villa
Roman villa lessons lesson one-Introduction to Roman Villa and key features Then a long term task pupils design a Roman estate agent booklet by bei...
- (35)
- $2.82
leighbee23
Textile inventions
This lesson as a dragons den style group task, pupils worked in groups of 5 and each analysed one of the five inventions during the Industrial revo...
- (24)
- $2.11
New resources
TheKnowledgeHouse
British America, 1713-1783: Consequences of the war in America
Detailed lesson examining the War of Independence, 1775-83. These lessons are planned using both the Hodder and Pearson textbook. However, there ar...
- (1)
- $4.93
TandLGuru
Great Expectations: Abel Magwitch and 19th Century Justice!
This engaging and informative lesson enables students to make detailed and precise interpretations of the character of Abel Magwitch in Great Expec...
- (1)
- $4.23
TheKnowledgeHouse
British America, 1713-1783: The War of Independence, 1775-83
Detailed lesson examining the War of Independence, 1775-83. These lessons are planned using both the Hodder and Pearson textbook. However, there ar...
- (1)
- $4.93
Updated resources
BUNDLE
sfy773
Magna Carta Bundle
Magna Carta Bundle Engaging resources
- 7 Resources
- $19.72
BUNDLE
sfy773
Charles Darwin Bundle
Charles Darwin Bundle Engaging activities
- 4 Resources
- $11.27
BUNDLE
sfy773
The Titanic Bundle
The Titanic Bundle Engaging Activities
- 15 Resources
- $36.63