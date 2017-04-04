I made this hefty powerpoint after careful consideration of the AQA specification, maths and chem skills students would need, past paper questions (including the hidden specimen paper on eaqa) and required practical skills.
This would be useful to share with all your classes and/or use in your intervention sessions in the run up to the exams.
Please leave a comment once bought and used - many thanks : )
About this resource
Info
Created: Apr 4, 2017
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
nithya_murugan
P2 Additional Science revision powerpoint
This is a really good revision powerpoint for students studying the AQA P2 Additional Science syllabus. It is designed for quick revision checks. O...
- (6)
- FREE
nithya_murugan
The complete AS Paper 1 AQA Chemistry powerpoint
I made this hefty powerpoint after careful consideration of the AQA specification, maths and chem skills students would need, past paper questions ...
- (0)
- $21.13
nithya_murugan
Electrolysis: a love story
I made this lesson for my bottom set year 10 students who continuously struggled to understand the main concepts of electrolysis. The lesson starts...
- (0)
- $2.82
Popular paid resources
KS261
OCR F321 and F322(OLD) revision aid
OCR F321 and F322 Please comment!! revision summary and exam questions Covers both units with a double page on each modual and exam questions and k...
- (25)
- $4.23
BUNDLE
MrEarlyYears
Outdoor Learning Forest School Complete Set of Activities
6 Lesson Plans/Activities including Art with Natural Resources, Bug Hunt, Building a Bug Hotel, An Introduction to Fire, Cooking on an Open Fire, a...
- 8 Resources
- $7.04
BUNDLE
Chemistry_Resources
AQA A-level Chemistry Required Practicals Workbooks Bundle
Superb value. All you need to teach or for students to self-study for the required practicals questions. Excellent preparation for paper 3. Now in ...
- 4 Resources
- $7.04
New resources
science1resource
Dynamic equilibrium sheet
Worksheet to go with the classic chemistry demonstration of the equilibrium of colbalt chloride. Students observe the reaction, make predictions, c...
- (1)
- FREE
TRJ
Chromatography Trolls - cut out
Make chromatography troll hair by which ever method is wanted such as the one here https://www.tes.com/teaching-resource/chromatography-trolls-acti...
- (1)
- FREE
bs1nt
Xmas chemistry revision cards
some basic revision chemistry facts to go with an advent calendar that I am going to give my year 11's. I am hoping that they will do one a day as ...
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
michaeluren11
Keystage 3 Science Keyword - meanings and spellings
67 Keywords lists for Keystage 3 science. Use as learning homeworks to test out of 10 (or 20 with spellings). Or use to support students.
- (0)
- $7.04
BUNDLE
chalky1234567
NEW 300 AQA 1-9 GCSE Science 6 Mark Questions & Activities with Mark Schemes
This is a set of 300 questions that cover the topics included in the AQA Science GCSE 2015 specification. All the questions come with a a mark sche...
- 3 Resources
- $16.90
SALE
amycooke93
C8 Acids and alkalis GCSE 9-1 Edexcel combined science board game (can be used for any exam board)
This acids and alkalis board game is the perfect revision resource to engage and motivate pupils. Designed for GCSE edexcel 9-1 combined science bu...
- (0)
- 10% off$5.35$4.82