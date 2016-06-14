The Creation of ISREAL Power Point, Reading/Questions & Graphic Organizer

This creative and engaging power point presentation includes pictures, maps, graphs, charts, quotes, cartoons, propaganda posters and a film clip to keep your students attention. Students will be instructed to take Cornell Notes (sample included) and complete a graphic organizer assessment. A reading & question worksheet is included to help further your students’ comprehension.

The power point reviews a quick overview of Jewish history, the Zionist Movement, the Belfour Declaration, Arab-Israeli War of 1948, UN General Assembly Resolution 194, Camp David Accords and The Intifada.

This purchase includes the following:
28-slide power point presentation lecture
2-page Reading and Questions: The Creation of Israel (key included)
1- page graphic organizer worksheet (wrap-up assessment)
Film clip: Israel and Palestine

CA Standard: 10.9.6 Understand how the forces of nationalism developed in the Middle East, how the Holocaust affected world opinion regarding the need for a Jewish state, and the significance and effects of the location and establishment of Israel on world affairs.

Objective: Students will be able to understand the developments in the creation of Israel by completing a paragraph summary and graphic organizer.

$6.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • The-Creation-of-Israel.ppt
  • Creation_of_Israel_FlowMap_with_SentenceFrames.pdf
  • Thank-you-for-your-purchase!-TES.pdf
  • The-Creation-of-Israel-READING---Questions.doc

About this resource

Info

Created: Jun 14, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Presentation

ppt, 14 MB

The-Creation-of-Israel

Worksheet

pdf, 124 KB

Creation_of_Israel_FlowMap_with_SentenceFrames

Worksheet

pdf, 488 KB

Thank-you-for-your-purchase!-TES

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades