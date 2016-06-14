The Creation of ISREAL Power Point, Reading/Questions & Graphic Organizer



This creative and engaging power point presentation includes pictures, maps, graphs, charts, quotes, cartoons, propaganda posters and a film clip to keep your students attention. Students will be instructed to take Cornell Notes (sample included) and complete a graphic organizer assessment. A reading & question worksheet is included to help further your students’ comprehension.



The power point reviews a quick overview of Jewish history, the Zionist Movement, the Belfour Declaration, Arab-Israeli War of 1948, UN General Assembly Resolution 194, Camp David Accords and The Intifada.



This purchase includes the following:

28-slide power point presentation lecture

2-page Reading and Questions: The Creation of Israel (key included)

1- page graphic organizer worksheet (wrap-up assessment)

Film clip: Israel and Palestine



CA Standard: 10.9.6 Understand how the forces of nationalism developed in the Middle East, how the Holocaust affected world opinion regarding the need for a Jewish state, and the significance and effects of the location and establishment of Israel on world affairs.



Objective: Students will be able to understand the developments in the creation of Israel by completing a paragraph summary and graphic organizer.

