Cambridge Ideas #12
Eminent criminologist Prof Lawrence Sherman has just set up a long term experiment with the police, to scientifically study crime in Manchester and come up with some solutions. This experiment will study crime hot spots and try out a technique Prof Sherman has developed in USA to lessen crime throughout the city by changing policing at these locations. This is the first time such a systematic experiment on city crime has been mounted in the UK. Part of the Cambridge Ideas series.
Created: Dec 9, 2013
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
UniversityOfCambridge
