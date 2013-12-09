Cambridge Ideas #12

Eminent criminologist Prof Lawrence Sherman has just set up a long term experiment with the police, to scientifically study crime in Manchester and come up with some solutions. This experiment will study crime hot spots and try out a technique Prof Sherman has developed in USA to lessen crime throughout the city by changing policing at these locations. This is the first time such a systematic experiment on city crime has been mounted in the UK. Part of the Cambridge Ideas series.

Free

Go to filesSave for later

About this resource

Info

Created: Dec 9, 2013

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Report a problem

Categories & Grades